Belarus-based BMZ stops EAF No. 3 to produce more eco-friendly steel

Thursday, 07 October 2021 12:27:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Belarus-based Byelorussian Steel Works (BMZ) has announced that it is reconstructing its fume treatment plant No. 3 to reduce emissions and make steel production more environmentally friendly. To complete this project, the company stopped the operations of electric arc furnace No.3, reducing emissions by 460 metric tons per year.

According to the company’s statement, reconstruction-related activities will be performed within October 2021 to February 2022. The plant is still in operation, using two out of three electric arc furnaces.


