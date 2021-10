Tuesday, 05 October 2021 11:48:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Belarus-based Byelorussian Steel Works (BMZ) has announced that it has held negotiations with a representative delegation from Mongolia. The parties expressed their willingness to develop a mutually beneficial partnership.

The company has carried out negotiations to supply at least 80,000-90,000 mt of rebar to Mongolia. The issue was taken into consideration by the Mongolian party.