Belarus-based BMZ exports first shipment in 2021 to Spain

Thursday, 07 January 2021 16:51:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Belarus-based Byelorussian Steel Works (BMZ) has announced that its first batch of steel products for export in 2021, shipped on January 1, will be delivered to Spain. A customer in the northern Spanish province of Biscaya will receive a batch of round rolled products intended for the automotive industry.

The company’s first export batch of 2021 was produced at the company’s rolling mill No. 2. In the first hours of the new year, the company also shipped rebar to Israel. As for Spain, BMZ started stable deliveries of rolled structures to this country in 2020. The company aims to continue its presence in the Spanish steel market in 2021.

According to the company’s statement, BMZ exported almost two million mt of steel products to 53 countries in 2020. In the given year, the company sold over 180,000 mt of rolled structures with diameters of 20-160 mm abroad, rising by 125 percent compared to 2019.