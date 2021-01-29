﻿
Belarus-based BMZ expands its presence in EU market

Friday, 29 January 2021 17:18:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Belarus-based Byelorussian Steel Works (BMZ) has announced that in 2020 its exports of metal products to the EU market amounted to 925,000 mt, with its total export shipments reaching 2 million mt in the period in question. Moreover, while its shipments to Spain, Slovenia and France doubled or more than doubled, its shipments to Austria, Ireland, Romania and Poland increased by approximately 30 percent, the company stated. The company shipped the full range of its products to the EU market, with the highest demand for wire rod, bead bronzed wire, steel wire and structural steel intended for the automotive industry. The company’s shipments of the latter increased by more than 150 percent, totaling $34.5 million in terms of value. 


