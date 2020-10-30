﻿
English
Baosteel’s net profit down 12.86% in Jan-Sept, crude steel output down 3.85%

Friday, 30 October 2020 12:21:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Baoshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd, a listed subsidiary of China Baowu Group, has announced that in the January-September period this year it registered an operating revenue of RMB 200.023 billion ($29.7 billion), down 7.77 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 7.859 billion ($1.17 billion), down 12.86 percent year on year.

In the first nine months this year, Baoshan Iron and Steel produced 32.835 million mt of pig iron, 35.309 million mt of crude steel, and sold 33.612 million mt of finished steel, down 5.16 percent, 3.85 percent and 5.2 percent year on year, respectively.

$1 = RMB 6.7232


