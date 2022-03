Tuesday, 29 March 2022 11:33:17 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Major Chinese steelmaker Baosteel has announced that it aims to use Chinese currency for more than 10 percent of its import ore purchases in 2022, up from six percent in 2021.

Since 2019, the company has started to use the Chinese currency to pay for imported iron ore. This latest move by Baosteel will further promote the use of the Chinese currency in the international market.