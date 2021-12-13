Baosteel issues action plan to reduce carbon emissions

Monday, 13 December 2021 13:36:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Baoshan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd - the listed subsidiary of China Baowu Group - issued its action plan to reduce carbon emissions.

The total carbon emissions of its four production bases will reach a peak level in 2023, while the company will achieve the technical ability to reduce carbon emissions by 2025 and will cut them by 30 percent by 2035.

Baosteel said it will strive for carbon neutrality by 2050. Baosteel has defined the basic paths of carbon emissions reduction as the transformation of the iron and steel production process, the adjustment and upgrading of its energy structure, acceleration of research and development of a new low-carbon emissions process, and implementation of technological innovation to reduce carbon emissions.