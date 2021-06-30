Baosteel eyes Brazilian market as association promotes steel imports

Wednesday, 30 June 2021 19:20:30 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Chinese steelmaker Baosteel and trading company Comexport met last week with associates of the Brazilian Association of Machinery and Equipment, Abimaq, to study steel imports due to the high price of the domestic product.

Baosteel told associates of its steel supply capacity, as well as specifications and technical assistance it could provide to potential Brazilian buyers. Steel trader Comexport explained ways to import steel to Brazil and finance the purchase with the local currency, Brazilian Reais (BRL). Abimaq said the meeting aimed to show its associates within the capital goods industry alternatives to import steel.

“(Steel) prices by local steelmakers and distributors are way higher than the imported steel product, over 10 percent and can even be 30-40 percent more expensive,” said José Velloso, president at Abimaq.

“The goal is to import part of what (companies) consume and, this way, complement the product purchased in Brazil. We’re seeking the free market, which offers more options, given the increased costs (of steel) in the market,” Velloso said.