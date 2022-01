Thursday, 13 January 2022 13:43:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Inner Mongolia-based Chinese steelmaker Baotou Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Baogang) has stated that it expects that its net profit will reach RMB 2.44-3.65 billion ($0.38-0.57 billion) for the year 2021, up 501.05-799.11 percent year on year.

For the fourth quarter last year, Baogang has estimated a net loss of RMB 0.128-1.338 billion ($0.02-0.21 billion).