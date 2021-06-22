Bangladesh-based GPH Ispat starts commercial production at new plant

Tuesday, 22 June 2021 13:40:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Bangladesh-based long steel producer GPH Ispat Ltd has announced that it has started commercial production at its new expanded plant, after successful commissioning with the help of local technicians as well as the online support of technology supplier Primetal Technologies Austria GmbH.

“Due to the impact of the pandemic, it is not possible to avail of the on-site support of technicians from Primetal Technologies Austria GmbH, the main technology supplier of the plant which, creating a barrier to the completion of commissioning of all products. According to local technicians, the plant and product are fit to start commercial production of certain items, especially mild steel rod and mild steel billet,” the company said in its statement.

The annual production capacity of the plant is 840,000 mt of mild steel billet and 640,000 mt of mild steel rod and medium section products, such as beams and flat bars. However, the company has to wait for a certain period of time for the fully-fledged production to yield the said capacity.

Meanwhile, hot commissioning of the plant started in September last year and commercial production was expected to be announced in December last year, as SteelOrbis previously reported.