Tuesday, 28 December 2021 22:54:38 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian iron ore producer Bamin, which is owned by Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), should end 2021 with an iron ore output of 1 million mt, according to a media report.

The media report noted Bamin has been driving the output of mining products in Bahia state, where the company operates.

Earlier in H1 this year, Bamin won an auction to operate a railway concession, known as FIOL.