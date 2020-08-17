Bamin shipping 35,000 mt of iron ore to Minas Gerais state

Monday, 17 August 2020 21:40:38 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Bamin, a Brazilian iron ore company based in Bahia state, will reportedly ship 35,000 mt of iron ore to Minas Gerais state, according to a media report from Correio.

The media report said this is Bamin’s first small scale iron ore shipment.

Minas Gerais state is home to a number of Brazilian iron ore and steelmaking companies, which could have bought the product, including integrated steelmaker Gerdau, flats producer Usiminas and miner Vale.

Bamin will use VLI’s railway to transport to the product. Bamin will use 15 railway cargos to ship the product.

Bamin expects to sell about 800,000 mt/year in iron ore by selling smaller orders out of its Pedra de Ferro mine.

Bamin’s general manager, Fernando Carneiro, said the iron ore product is a 65 percent Fe content iron ore product.

The Pedra de Ferro iron ore mine aims to produce up to 20 million mt of the commodity.