Thursday, 29 October 2020 11:09:49 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Xinjiang Province-based Bayi Iron and Steel Co., Ltd-the listed subsidiary of China Baowu Group announced that in the first three quarters this year. According to the report, it registered an operating revenue of RMB 15.669 billion ($2.3 billion), up 1.15 percent year on year, and a net profit of RMB 303 million ($45.0 million), up 25.93 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 6.726