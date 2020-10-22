Average passenger vehicle sales in China in October 15-21 up 18%

Thursday, 22 October 2020 17:50:48 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the third week of October (October 15-21) this year reached 53,000 units, up 18 percent year on year and rising by eight percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

The average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the first three weeks of October amounted to 42,000 units, up 16 percent year on year, while up three percent month on month, showing a good performance due to sales promotion activities in the given period.

The CPCA has forecast that the year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter (likely to be six percent) will be lower than that recorded in the third quarter this year (around eight percent).