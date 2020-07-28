﻿
English
Average new house price in 100 Chinese cities up 10.9% in H1

Tuesday, 28 July 2020 11:44:01 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Though the real estate market in China has faced all kinds of shocks, downward corrections of house prices were limited in the first half of the current year, while house prices in many Chinese cities were even characterized by overheating.

In the first half of the current year, the average new house prices in 100 cities of China amounted to RMB 15,595/square meter ($2,231/sq.m.), up 10.9 percent year on year, as announced by CRIC, a real estate research institute of E-House, a Shanghai-based real estate transaction service provider.

In particular, the average new house price in four first-tier cities - Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen - reached RMB 46,515/square meter ($6,655/sq.m.), up 8.1 percent year on year, while the average new house price in 32 second-tier cities totaled RMB 15,372/square meter ($2,199/sq.m.), up 9.6 percent year on year.

$1 = RMB 6.9895


Tags: China  Far East  |  similar articles »


