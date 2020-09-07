﻿
English
Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China up 7% in Aug 22-28

Monday, 07 September 2020 14:27:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the fourth week of August (Aug. 22-28) this year reached 89,000 units, up seven percent year on year, while also rising by seven percent month on month.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, in the first three weeks of August (Aug. 1-21) this year average daily passenger vehicle retail sales reached 37,000 units, up 12 percent year on year.

In August, China’s macro economy maintained its trend of gradual improvement, which further supported the recovery of car demand. It is thought that consumption of cars will be stable in the current year supported by the current stimulus policy.


Tags: trading  Far East  automotive  China  |  similar articles »


