Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China up 6% in Dec 20-26

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the fourth week of December (December 20-26) this year rose by 6.0 percent to 82,196 units year on year, while up 26 percent compared to the same period in November this year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the first three weeks of December, average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China amounted to 39,643 units, 52,756 units, 66,855 units, down 17 percent, seven percent and eight percent, year on year, respectively, while up one percent, 19 percent, and 38 percent compared to the respective periods in November.

The performance in December has been quite good as production of vehicles in October and November improved significantly.