Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China up 39% in Sept 8-14

Thursday, 17 September 2020 12:39:00 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the second week of September (September 8-14) this year reached 43,000 units, up 39 percent year on year due to the low base in the same period last year amid the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, while up six percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the first week of September this year (September 1-7), the average daily passenger vehicle retail sales reached 30,000 units, up six percent year on year and eight percent month on month.

The CPCA said the back-to-school season in September has positively affected passenger vehicle retail sales in China.