﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China up 39% in Sept 8-14

Thursday, 17 September 2020 12:39:00 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the second week of September (September 8-14) this year reached 43,000 units, up 39 percent year on year due to the low base in the same period last year amid the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, while up six percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the first week of September this year (September 1-7), the average daily passenger vehicle retail sales reached 30,000 units, up six percent year on year and eight percent month on month.

The CPCA said the back-to-school season in September has positively affected passenger vehicle retail sales in China.


Tags: automotive  trading  Far East  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

18  Sep

China’s rebar and wire rod outputs continue to rise gradually in Aug
11  Sep

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 3.5 percent in August from July
07  Sep

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China up 7% in Aug 22-28
03  Sep

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales to rise by 11.3 percent in August
27  Aug

China’s average daily passenger vehicle retail sales up 12% in Aug 1-21