Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in Sept 22-25 down 8%

Thursday, 30 September 2021 12:29:15 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the fourth week of September (September 22-25) this year declined by eight percent to 61,000 units year on year, while down six percent compared to the same period in August, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In September 1-25, overall vehicle retail sales in China indicated a year-on-year decrease of 13 percent. Demand for vehicles will likely improve in the coming period amid effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic.


