Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in Nov 22-30 down 4%

Wednesday, 08 December 2021 13:34:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the fourth week of November (November 22-30) this year declined by 4.0 percent year on year to 99,152 units, while rising by 34 percent compared to the same period in October, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the first three weeks of November, the average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China respectively amounted to 39,150 units, 46,288 units, 49,224 units, down 18 percent, 23 percent and 12 percent year on year, while down six percent, almost stable, and down six percent compared to the respective weeks in October.

The restriction measures for the Covid-19 pandemic and the snowy weather conditions have made buyers more willing to buy vehicles. At the same time, consumers have been more willing to purchase new energy vehicles.