Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China down 9% in July 26-31

Thursday, 05 August 2021 11:48:58 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the fourth week of July (July 26-31) this year declined by nine percent year on year to 90,000 units, while down 14 percent compared to the same period in June this year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In July, overall vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have recorded a year-on-year decrease of five percent. In the traditional offseason for the vehicle market, demand has slowed down. However, the Chinese central bank’s cutting of the reserve ratio has released liquidity, which will provide some support for retail sales of vehicles.