Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China down 7% in June 1-7

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 12:01:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the first week of June (June 1-7) amounted to 25,000 units, down seven percent year on year, indicating a steady performance in the given period, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

CPCA said the Covid-19 pandemic in Guangdong Province and other regions negatively affected vehicle sales. It is thought vehicle sales may indicate a rebounding trend in the second half of June due to the effective control of the Covid-19 pandemic in China and the completion of college entrance examinations.

 


