Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China down 7% in June 15-21

Thursday, 24 June 2021 11:55:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the third week of May (June 15-21) amounted to 42,000 units, down seven percent year on year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Though June is the key month for realizing annual targets, the Dragon Boat Festival negatively affected the production and sales of vehicles in China. At the same time, the Covid-19 pandemic in Guangdong Province is worse than expectations, and has also exerted a negative impact on the vehicle market.