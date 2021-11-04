Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China down 15% in Oct 25-31

Thursday, 04 November 2021 12:10:59 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the fourth week of October (October 25-31) this year declined by 15 percent to 94,000 units year on year, while down eight percent compared to the same period in September of the current year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the first, second and third weeks of October, average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China had amounted to 35,000 units, 46,000 units, 52,000 units, respectively down three percent, 19 percent and 10 percent year on year, while up eight percent, 15 percent and four percent from the same periods in September.

In October, overall vehicle retail sales in China are estimated to have increased by 12 percent year on year. The shortage of electronic chip supplies may increase vehicle prices, resulting in cautious sentiments among consumers.