Automotive trade in Mexico reaches historical levels in November

Thursday, 09 February 2023 01:57:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The value of the commercial flow of the automotive industry in Mexico registered two new historical records in November 2022 and in the accumulated 11 months with $21.16 billion and $211.75 billion, amounts that represented annualized increases of 15.1 percent and 19.4 percent, respectively, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA).

Of every 100 dollars of automotive trade flow, exports contribute 71 percent and the rest by imports.

In November, the value of exports totaled $14.93 billion, 9.5 percent more than in the same month of 2021. That amount is slightly less than the $15.25 billion that was one of the all-time records set in 2022, 3.6 percent lower than the current historical maximum value of 16.06 billion registered in September.

Imports from the automotive industry marked a record high in November with $6.23 billion, 31.0 percent more than in the same month of 2021.