﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Automotive trade in Mexico reaches historical levels in December

Thursday, 09 February 2023 01:57:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The value of the commercial flow of the automotive industry in Mexico registered two new historical records in November 2022 and in the accumulated 11 months with $21.16 billion and $211.75 billion, amounts that represented annualized increases of 15.1 percent and 19.4 percent, respectively, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA).

Of every 100 dollars of automotive trade flow, exports contribute 71 percent and the rest by imports.

In November, the value of exports totaled $14.93 billion, 9.5 percent more than in the same month of 2021. That amount is slightly less than the $15.25 billion that was one of the all-time records set in 2022, 3.6 percent lower than the current historical maximum value of 16.06 billion registered in September.

Imports from the automotive industry marked a record high in November with $6.23 billion, 31.0 percent more than in the same month of 2021.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

Similar articles

Vehicle production in Mexico could exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2024

08 Feb | Steel News

Mexico expects to attract $15 billion of FDI for auto parts

08 Feb | Steel News

Mexican vehicle production increases 2.4 percent in January

07 Feb | Steel News

New vehicle sales in Mexico up 20 percent in January

06 Feb | Steel News

Navistar will invest $120 million in Mexican automotive plant

06 Feb | Steel News

Mexico's automotive export value grows 13.8 percent in December

27 Jan | Steel News

German manufacturers building and expanding auto parts plants in Mexico

26 Jan | Steel News

China’s Yanfeng to hire 800 workers for plant expansion in Mexico

24 Jan | Steel News

Indian conglomerate Bharat Forge could invest in Mexico’s auto industry

20 Jan | Steel News

Dana Incorporated expands auto parts plant in Querétaro

18 Jan | Steel News