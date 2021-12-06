Automotive sales in Turkey up one percent in January-November

Monday, 06 December 2021 10:57:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey decreased by 24.9 percent year on year and were up by 6.1 percent month on month to 60,216 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey fell by 33.2 percent year on year and were down by six percent month on month to 42,982 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 9.2 percent year on year and increased by 6.1 percent month on month to 17,234 units.

Meanwhile, in the first 11 months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of one percent year on year, amounting to 675,107 units. In this period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were down by 2.1 percent to 518,294 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 12.7 percent to 156,813 units, both on year-on-year basis.