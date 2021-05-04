Automotive sales in Turkey up 72.4 percent in January-April

Tuesday, 04 May 2021 11:09:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey increased by 132.4 percent year on year and were down by 36.2 percent month on month to 61,488 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey rose by 121.6 percent year on year and were down by 36.6 percent month on month to 48,375 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 183.1 percent year on year and fell by 34.6 percent month on month to 13,113 units.

Meanwhile, in the first four months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 72.4 percent year on year, amounting to 260,148 units. In this period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were up by 68.7 percent to 204,839 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 88.1 percent to 55,309 units, both on year-on-year basis.