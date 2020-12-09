Automotive sales in Turkey up 72 percent in January-November

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 16:21:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey increased by 37.8 percent year on year and were down by 15.4 percent month on month to 80,141 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey rose by 34.6 percent year on year and were down by 15.7 percent month on month to 64,357 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 52.2 percent year on year and fell by 14.2 percent month on month to 15,784 units.

Meanwhile, in the first 11 months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 72 percent year on year, amounting to 688,495 units. In this period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were up by 67.3 percent to 529,388 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 92.8 percent to 139,107 units, both on year-on-year basis.