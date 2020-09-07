Automotive sales in Turkey up 68.4 percent in January-August

Monday, 07 September 2020 15:42:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey increased by 134.4 percent year on year but were down by 29.5 percent month on month to 61,533 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey rose by 106.0 percent year on year but were down by 36.0 percent month on month to 44,372 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 265.0 percent year on year but decreased by 4.5 percent month on month to 17,161 units.

Meanwhile, in the first eight months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 68.4 percent year on year, amounting to 403,002 units. In this period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were up by 64.2 percent to 317,394 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 86.1 percent to 85,608 units, both on year-on-year basis.