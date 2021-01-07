﻿
Automotive sales in Turkey up 61.3 percent in 2020

Thursday, 07 January 2021 15:26:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey increased by 15.2 percent year on year and were up by 30.1 percent month on month to 104,293 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey rose by 14.0 percent year on year and were up by 25.4 percent month on month to 80,721 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 19.8 percent year on year and rose by 49.3 percent month on month to 23,572 units.

Meanwhile, in the full year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 61.3 percent year on year, amounting to 772,788 units. In this period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were up by 57.6 percent to 610,109 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 77.2 percent to 162,679 units, both on year-on-year basis.


