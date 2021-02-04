Automotive sales in Turkey up 60.3 percent in January

Thursday, 04 February 2021 11:44:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey increased by 60.3 percent year on year and were down by 58 percent month on month to 43,728 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD).

In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey rose by 60.6 percent year on year and were down by 56.2 percent month on month to 35,358 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 59.2 percent year on year and fell by 64.5 percent month on month to 8,370 units.