Automotive sales in Turkey up 59.7 percent in January-March

Monday, 05 April 2021 11:15:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey increased by 92.8 percent year on year and were up by 64.8 percent month on month to 96,428 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey rose by 91.4 percent year on year and were up by 70.6 percent month on month to 76,357 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 98.3 percent year on year and rose by 45.9 percent month on month to 20,071 units.

Meanwhile, in the first three months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 59.7 percent year on year, amounting to 198,660 units. In this period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were up by 57.0 percent to 156,464 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 70.3 percent to 42,196 units, both on year-on-year basis.