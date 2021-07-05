Automotive sales in Turkey up 55.4 percent in January-June

Monday, 05 July 2021 11:39:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey increased by 12.5 percent year on year and were up by 45.8 percent month on month to 79,819 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey rose by 9.3 percent year on year and were up by 44.5 percent month on month to 62,348 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 25.6 percent year on year and rose by 50.6 percent month on month to 17,471 units.

Meanwhile, in the first six months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 55.4 percent year on year, amounting to 394,701 units. In this period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were up by 52.4 percent to 310,325 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 67.2 percent to 84,376 units, both on year-on-year basis.