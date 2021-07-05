﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 55.4 percent in January-June

Monday, 05 July 2021 11:39:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey increased by 12.5 percent year on year and were up by 45.8 percent month on month to 79,819 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey rose by 9.3 percent year on year and were up by 44.5 percent month on month to 62,348 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 25.6 percent year on year and rose by 50.6 percent month on month to 17,471 units.

Meanwhile, in the first six months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 55.4 percent year on year, amounting to 394,701 units. In this period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were up by 52.4 percent to 310,325 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 67.2 percent to 84,376 units, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Turkey  Europe  automotive  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Jun

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 47.6 percent in May
22  Jun

Turkish consumer confidence up 5.8 percent in June from May
22  Jun

Turkey’s Tosyalı receives environmental approval for new hot rolling mill
15  Jun

Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 73.8 percent in January-May
14  Jun

Turkish motor vehicle output up 28.2 percent in January-May