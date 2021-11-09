﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 4.5 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 09 November 2021 12:39:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey decreased by 40.1 percent year on year and were down by 0.6 percent month on month to 56,746 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey fell by 46.9 percent year on year and were down by 6.6 percent month on month to 40,512 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles decreased by 11.7 percent year on year and increased by 18.2 percent month on month to 16,234 units.

Meanwhile, in the first 10 months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 4.5 percent year on year, amounting to 614,891 units. In this period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were up by 2.2 percent to 475,312 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 13.2 percent to 139,579 units, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Turkey  Europe  automotive  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08 Nov

Ford Otosan suspends production at Gölcük plant in Turkey
03 Nov

Turkey’s Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayii’s sales revenues up 96.1% in Jan-Sept
28 Oct

Turkey’s scrap imports in September down 21.5 percent from August
25 Oct

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 12 percent in September
12 Oct

Turkish motor vehicle sales increase 14.5 percent in January-September