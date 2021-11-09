Automotive sales in Turkey up 4.5 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 09 November 2021 12:39:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey decreased by 40.1 percent year on year and were down by 0.6 percent month on month to 56,746 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey fell by 46.9 percent year on year and were down by 6.6 percent month on month to 40,512 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles decreased by 11.7 percent year on year and increased by 18.2 percent month on month to 16,234 units.

Meanwhile, in the first 10 months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 4.5 percent year on year, amounting to 614,891 units. In this period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were up by 2.2 percent to 475,312 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 13.2 percent to 139,579 units, both on year-on-year basis.