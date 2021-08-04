Automotive sales in Turkey up 29.6 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 04 August 2021 10:24:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey decreased by 45.3 percent year on year and were down by 40.0 percent month on month to 47,849 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey fell by 74.7 percent year on year and were up by 41.7 percent month on month to 36,311 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles decreased by 35.8 percent year on year and fell by 33.9 percent month on month to 11,538 units.

Meanwhile, in the first seven months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 29.6 percent year on year, amounting to 442,550 units. In this period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were up by 27.0 percent to 346,636 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 40.1 percent to 95,914 units, both on year-on-year basis.