Automotive sales in Turkey up 24.3 percent in January-August

Monday, 06 September 2021 11:17:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey decreased by 5.0 percent year on year and were up by 22.1 percent month on month to 58,454 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey rose by 0.9 percent year on year and were up by 23.2 percent month on month to 44,756 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles decreased by 20.2 percent year on year and increased by 18.7 percent month on month to 13,698 units.

Meanwhile, in the first eight months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 24.3 percent year on year, amounting to 501,004 units. In this period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were up by 23.3 percent to 391,392 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 28.0 percent to 109,612 units, both on year-on-year basis.