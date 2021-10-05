Automotive sales in Turkey up 13.1 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 05 October 2021 12:04:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey decreased by 36.9 percent year on year and were down by 2.2 percent month on month to 58,141 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey fell by 39.1 percent year on year and were down by three percent month on month to 43,408 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles decreased by 28.9 percent year on year and increased by 0.2 percent month on month to 13,733 units.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 13.1 percent year on year, amounting to 558,145 units. In this period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were up by 11.9 percent to 434,800 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 17.5 percent to 123,345 units, both on year-on-year basis.