﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey down 9.3 percent in January-June

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 10:48:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey increased by one percent year on year and by 23.8 percent month on month to 80,652 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey rose by 2.9 percent year on year and by 23.9 percent month on month to 64,134 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles dropped by 5.5 percent year on year and advanced by 23.1 percent month on month to 16,518 units.

Meanwhile, in the first six months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 9.3 percent year on year, amounting to 357,904 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars were down by 10.3 percent to 278,282 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 5.6 percent to 79,622 units, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

Similar articles

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 46.6 percent in May

27 Jun | Steel News

Toyota to suspend production at Turkish plant amid global chip shortage

16 Jun | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 11.5 percent in January-May

14 Jun | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 3.5 percent in January-May

13 Jun | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey down 12 percent in January-May

03 Jun | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 17.9 percent in January-April

17 May | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 8.8 percent in January-April

16 May | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey down 18.5 percent in January-April

06 May | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 24.9 percent in March

27 Apr | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 22.6 percent in January-March

13 Apr | Steel News