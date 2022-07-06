Automotive sales in Turkey down 9.3 percent in January-June

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 10:48:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey increased by one percent year on year and by 23.8 percent month on month to 80,652 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey rose by 2.9 percent year on year and by 23.9 percent month on month to 64,134 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles dropped by 5.5 percent year on year and advanced by 23.1 percent month on month to 16,518 units.

Meanwhile, in the first six months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 9.3 percent year on year, amounting to 357,904 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars were down by 10.3 percent to 278,282 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 5.6 percent to 79,622 units, both on year-on-year basis.