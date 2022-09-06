Automotive sales in Turkey down 8.5 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 06 September 2022 11:06:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey dropped by 17.3 percent year on year and by 7.4 percent month on month to 48,336 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved down by 21.3 percent year on year and by 14.1 percent month on month to 35,230 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles declined by 4.3 percent year on year and rose by 17.3 percent month on month to 13,106 units.

Meanwhile, in the first eight months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 8.5 percent year on year, amounting to 458,446 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars were down by 9.4 percent to 354,543 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 5.2 percent to 103,903 units, both on year-on-year basis.