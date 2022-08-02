Automotive sales in Turkey down 7.3 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 02 August 2022 11:42:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 9.1 percent year on year and declined by 35.3 percent month on month to 52,206 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 13.0 percent year on year and decreased by 36.0 percent month on month to 41,031 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles dropped by 3.1 percent year on year and by 32.3 percent month on month to 11,175 units.

Meanwhile, in the first seven months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 7.3 percent year on year, amounting to 410,110 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars were down by 7.9 percent to 319,313 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 5.3 percent to 90,797 units, both on year-on-year basis.