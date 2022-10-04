﻿
Automotive sales in Turkey down 6.7 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 04 October 2022 11:19:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 8.7 percent year on year and by 28.4 percent month on month to 62,084 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 2.9 percent year on year and by 26.8 percent month on month to 44,681 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 26.7 percent year on year and by 32.8 percent month on month to 17,403 units.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 6.7 percent year on year, amounting to 520,530 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars were down by 8.2 percent to 399,224 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 1.7 percent to 121,306 units, both on year-on-year basis.


