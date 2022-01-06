﻿
English
Automotive sales in Turkey down 4.6 percent in 2021

Thursday, 06 January 2022 12:14:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey decreased by 40.3 percent year on year and were up by 3.3 percent month on month to 62,243 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey fell by 46.0 percent year on year and were up by 1.3 percent month on month to 43,559 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles decreased by 20.7 percent year on year and increased by 8.4 percent month on month to 18,684 units.

Meanwhile, in the full year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 4.6 percent year on year, amounting to 737,350 units. In this period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were down by 7.9 percent to 561,853 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 7.9 percent to 175,497 units, both on year-on-year basis.


