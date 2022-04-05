Automotive sales in Turkey down 23.5 percent in January-March

Tuesday, 05 April 2022 12:23:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey increased by 33.4 percent year on year and were up by 29.4 percent month on month to 64,267 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey fell by 34.3 percent year on year and were up by 33.2 percent month on month to 50,173 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles decreased by 29.8 percent year on year and rose by 17.3 percent month on month to 14,094 units.

Meanwhile, in the first three months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 23.5 percent year on year, amounting to 152,050 units. In this period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were down by 25.3 percent to 116,834 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 16.5 percent to 35,216 units, both on year-on-year basis.