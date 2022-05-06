Automotive sales in Turkey down 18.5 percent in January-April

Friday, 06 May 2022 12:20:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey decreased by 2.4 percent year on year and by 6.6 percent month on month to 60,035 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey fell by 5.8 percent year on year and by 9.2 percent month on month to 45,564 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 10.4 percent year on year and by 2.6 percent month on month to 14,471 units.

Meanwhile, in the first four months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 18.5 percent year on year, amounting to 212,085 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars were down by 20.7 percent to 162,398 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 10.2 percent to 49,687 units, both on year-on-year basis.