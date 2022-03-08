Automotive sales in Turkey down 14.1 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 08 March 2022 11:40:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey increased by 15.1 percent year on year and were up by 30.2 percent month on month to 49,652 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey fell by 15.9 percent year on year and were up by 29.7 percent month on month to 37,641 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles decreased by 12.7 percent year on year and rose by 31.8 percent month on month to 12,011 units.

Meanwhile, in the first two months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 14.1 percent year on year, amounting to 87,783 units. In this period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were down by 16.8 percent to 66,661 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 4.5 percent to 21,122 units, both on year-on-year basis.