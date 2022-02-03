﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey down 12.8 percent in January

Thursday, 03 February 2022 12:11:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey decreased by 12.8 percent year on year and were down by 38.7 percent month on month to 38,131 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD).

In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey fell by 17.9 percent year on year and were down by 33.3 percent month on month to 29,020 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 8.9 percent year on year and decreased by 51.2 percent month on month to 9,111 units.


Tags: Europe  automotive  Turkey  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

31 Jan

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 82.9 percent in 2021
26 Jan

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 23.1 percent in December
18 Jan

Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 2.9 percent 2021
17 Jan

Turkish motor vehicle output down 1.7 percent in 2021
06 Jan

Automotive sales in Turkey down 4.6 percent in 2021