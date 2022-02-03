Automotive sales in Turkey down 12.8 percent in January

Thursday, 03 February 2022 12:11:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey decreased by 12.8 percent year on year and were down by 38.7 percent month on month to 38,131 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD).

In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey fell by 17.9 percent year on year and were down by 33.3 percent month on month to 29,020 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 8.9 percent year on year and decreased by 51.2 percent month on month to 9,111 units.