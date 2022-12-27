﻿
Automotive exports from Mexico grow 9.5% in value in November

Tuesday, 27 December 2022 22:29:07 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

In November, the value of exports from the automotive industry installed in Mexico grew 9.5%, year-over-year, to $14,928 million. It is the smallest percentage increase in the last six months, revealed preliminary data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The value of total exports from Mexico grew 8.0% to $49,311 million. Of that figure, automotive products contributed 30.3%.

From January to October, automotive exports totaled $150,903 million, 18.6% more compared to the same period in 2021.

In the preliminary information, the Inegi omits the dissemination of the value of automotive imports.


Tags: Mexico North America 

