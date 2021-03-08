﻿
English
Auto sales in China’s to reach 1.452 million units in Feb, up 3.9-fold

Monday, 08 March 2021 15:14:22 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Sales of automotive vehicles in China are expected to reach 1.452 million units in February, down 42 percent month on month, up 3.9-fold year on year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM). The month-on-month decline in auto sales was mainly due to the Chinese New Year holiday.

In particular, in February passenger vehicle sales are expected to rise by 3.7-fold, while commercial vehicle sales are foreseen to increase by 2.2-fold, year on year, respectively.

In the January-February period this year, sales of automotive vehicles in China are estimated to reach 3.955 million units, up 76.8 percent year on year, with passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle sales rising by 69.4 percent and 80 percent, respectively, year on year. 


