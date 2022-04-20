﻿
English
Auto registrations in EU fall sharply in March

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 13:40:22 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Another sharp decline in car registrations was recorded in Europe in March. ACEA, the European association of car manufacturers, announced that last month 844,187 cars were registered in the EU, down 20.5 percent compared to the same month of 2021. In the first three months of the year, car sales in Europe recorded a decline of 12.3 percent year on year.

According to ACEA, the negative data is partly the result of production problems due to the crisis in the supply of components, which worsened due to the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In March, most EU countries recorded double-digit declines in car registrations, including the four key markets: Spain (-30.2%), Italy (-29.7%), France (-19.5%) and Germany (-17.5%).

The same markets also recorded decreases in the first quarter: Italy (-24.4%), France (-17.3%), Spain (-11.6%) and Germany (-4.6%).


